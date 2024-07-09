Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 5,284,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,622. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

