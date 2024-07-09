Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

