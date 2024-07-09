Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,171,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Amcor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.