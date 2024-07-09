Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 2,509.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 322,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. 705,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

