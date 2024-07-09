Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 11,112 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12,772.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.22. 439,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.47 and its 200 day moving average is $261.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

