Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 686.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,595. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

