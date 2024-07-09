Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. 345,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.