Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. 1,334,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

