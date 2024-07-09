Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 1,465,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

