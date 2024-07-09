Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,379 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB remained flat at $35.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,650,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

