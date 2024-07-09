Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 319 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,829. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

