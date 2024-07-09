Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 634 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pool by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.17. 514,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.25. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

