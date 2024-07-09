Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 56,112 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,405,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,249,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

