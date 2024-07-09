Whittier Trust Co. Sells 226 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.61. 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

