Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,372 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BA traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $183.25. 3,945,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.