Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,506 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after purchasing an additional 403,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 2,323,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,061. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

