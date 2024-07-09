Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $24,486,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 6,112,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,885. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

