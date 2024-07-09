Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 3,134 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Workday Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of WDAY traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.09. 1,907,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average of $261.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Workday
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.