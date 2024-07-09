Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,326. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

