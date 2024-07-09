Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $296.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.