Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $296.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
