12,178 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 1,236,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,689. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

