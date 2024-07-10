14,376 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DCOR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 41,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,537. The firm has a market cap of $498.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

