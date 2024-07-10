20,152 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,272,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 844,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

