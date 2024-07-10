3,612 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,549 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,410,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $640.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

