6,361 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
