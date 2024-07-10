9,062 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 368,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 339,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CGCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,882. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

