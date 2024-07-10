954 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $17,185,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.8% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.44. 1,475,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.20 and its 200-day moving average is $385.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.