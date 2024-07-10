9,807 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 227,599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 3,196,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,552. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

