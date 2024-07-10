AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,145. The company has a market capitalization of $484.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $561.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.