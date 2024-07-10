Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) fell 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

