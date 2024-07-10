Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.