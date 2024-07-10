AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Jul 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jul 24 dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 9th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 12,557,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,516,497. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

