Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.52

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$99.52 and last traded at C$99.19, with a volume of 450366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. Insiders sold 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

