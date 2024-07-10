Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Aion has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $3,709.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00083721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.