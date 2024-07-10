Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €8.67 ($9.43) and last traded at €8.55 ($9.30). 1,473,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.36 ($9.08).
Air France-KLM Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.66.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.