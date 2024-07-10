Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Down 4.5%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 476,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,120,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Free Report

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

