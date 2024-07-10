Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $255.69. 1,427,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,208. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.09 and a 200 day moving average of $250.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

