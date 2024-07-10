Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 203,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

