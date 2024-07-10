Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.850-2.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AA traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 6,026,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

