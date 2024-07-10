Alexander Schornstein Acquires 4,562 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 4,562 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 688,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, July 5th, Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,438 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

