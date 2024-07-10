Algorand Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $30.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,218,357,511 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

