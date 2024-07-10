Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.73 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 1,589,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 959,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £262.35 million, a P/E ratio of -91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.