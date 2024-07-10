Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Set at C$59.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$59.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,181. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$55.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

