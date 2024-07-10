Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.14

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 153725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

