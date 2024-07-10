Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$155.36

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$156.00.

CJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$135.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.