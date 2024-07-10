Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$155.36

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$156.00.
CJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Cargojet Stock Performance
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
