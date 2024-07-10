Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $149.80

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $7,695,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05. Entegris has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

