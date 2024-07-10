Ankr Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $276.15 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,978.81 or 1.00027899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006708 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02784326 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $11,709,395.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

