Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anpario Stock Up 1.5 %

LON ANP opened at GBX 340 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.82. The company has a market cap of £57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,576.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.36) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

