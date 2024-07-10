AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $296.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $293.82. The stock had a trading volume of 282,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

