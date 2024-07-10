ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$32.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,411. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$18.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$662,473.81. In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$662,473.81. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total transaction of C$447,595.38. Insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.